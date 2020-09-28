Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCOA traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 29,723,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,766,877. Marijuana Company Of America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

