Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

