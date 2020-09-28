Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Makita stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.03. Makita has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.33 million. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

