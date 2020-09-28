Mainframe (MFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94. Mainframe has a market cap of $15.65 million and $1.14 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.04858834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033702 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,373,618,942 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.