Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.
NYSE:MX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.