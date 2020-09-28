Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE:MX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

