Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

