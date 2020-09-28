Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.35 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.92) and the lowest is ($4.12). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,912. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.