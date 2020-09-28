Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.92) and the lowest is ($4.12). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,912. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

