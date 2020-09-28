Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) vs. Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV) Head-To-Head Review

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Hall of Fame Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 3.49 $11.43 million $0.48 494.21 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden and Hall of Fame Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus price target of $337.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Hall of Fame Village on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

