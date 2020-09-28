LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.73. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

