Loop Capital Raises Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target to $25.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

MIK opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

