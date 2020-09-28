Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in September

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Loncor Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

