Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in September

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Loncor Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.64.
About Loncor Resources
Further Reading: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.