Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

