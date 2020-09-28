LockTrip Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $4,571.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

