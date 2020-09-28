LocalCoinSwap Price Down 33.9% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $501,139.60 and approximately $20,000.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00077010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042242 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00105125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008813 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

