LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 90.8% in September

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMFA stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

