Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 24.72 ($0.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.65. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.80. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In related news, insider James Lupton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($339,736.05). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,991.92). Insiders acquired 2,578,638 shares of company stock worth $66,893,832 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

