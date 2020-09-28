Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIVX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

