Lion One Metals’ (BNAUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lion One Metals from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BNAUF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.86. Lion One Metals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Lion One Metals

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

