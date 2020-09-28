LINA (LINA) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, LINA has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $4.76 million and $10,747.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

