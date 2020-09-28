Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 700,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Lianluo Smart has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

