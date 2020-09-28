Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Oshkosh (NASDAQ:OSK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 7 8 1 2.63

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $82.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 5.15% 14.93% 7.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh $8.38 billion 0.59 $579.40 million $8.31 8.81

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Li Auto on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

