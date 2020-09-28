Lexington Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 210.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

LXP stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

