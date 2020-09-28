Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 2,829.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXRP opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.