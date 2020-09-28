Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 2,829.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXRP opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
