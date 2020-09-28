Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $$8.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

