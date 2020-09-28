Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Sells $9,818,839.05 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LEN opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.