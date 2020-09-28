Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter.

