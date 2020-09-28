Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £74,293.98 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 41,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,078.24).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Kingman purchased 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

