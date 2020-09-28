LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

