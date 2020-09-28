Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 143,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,234. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

