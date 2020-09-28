Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 143,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,234. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
