Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LWSOF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Monday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

