Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LWSOF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Monday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.
Lawson Company Profile
