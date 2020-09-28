LATOKEN Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $13.86 million and $100,936.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.