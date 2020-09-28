Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

