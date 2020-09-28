Lamden (TAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $246,134.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $246,134.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

