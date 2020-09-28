Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. 11,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

