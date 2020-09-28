Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:LIF opened at C$26.00 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.69.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$46.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

