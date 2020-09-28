Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) & China Sun Group High-Tech (NYSE:CSGH) Critical Review

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Kronos Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide 4.51% 8.98% 3.82%

17.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Kronos Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.83 $87.10 million $0.75 16.51

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Sun Group High-Tech and Kronos Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00

Kronos Worldwide has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

