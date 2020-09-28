Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

