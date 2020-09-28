Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $201.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $205.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $184.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $764.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $858.21 million, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KTOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 16,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

