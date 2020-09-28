KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 6,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,347. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

