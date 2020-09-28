Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

