Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
About Kloeckner & Co SE
