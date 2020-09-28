Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €5.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.57 ($6.55).

Shares of KCO opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of €6.59 ($7.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.25 and its 200 day moving average is €4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market cap of $526.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

