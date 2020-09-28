Klimatas Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,838.10 and $402.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00399699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012259 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011873 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

