Kleros Price Tops $0.0712 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $39.34 million and $6.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001557 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

