KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

NYSE:KREF opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a current ratio of 517.56. The firm has a market cap of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

