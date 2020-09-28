KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.