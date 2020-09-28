KickToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $262,576.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $262,576.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OOOBTC, P2PB2B and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, KuCoin, Mercatox, ProBit Exchange, TOKOK, Gate.io, Livecoin, COSS, Dcoin, P2PB2B, YoBit, Coinsbit, Exmo, HitBTC, Bilaxy, BitMart, CoinBene and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.