KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $108.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

