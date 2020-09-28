KeyCorp Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $177.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

