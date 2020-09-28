Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.71 ($33.77).

DUE stock opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

