Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €120.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.29 ($153.29).

FRA SIE opened at €111.68 ($131.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.65. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

